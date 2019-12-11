All apartments in Snohomish
Find more places like 1900 Weaver Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snohomish, WA
/
1900 Weaver Rd
Last updated December 11 2019 at 2:45 AM

1900 Weaver Rd

1900 Weaver Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1900 Weaver Road, Snohomish, WA 98290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 5 y.o. townhouse is a Must See! Newly Listed this home offers an Array Of Amenities which include. Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Island, and Pantry in the Open Kitchen. This home is a split level Town Home with a Bonus/ Family room! Conveniently located Less Than a Minute from HWY 2 and only 2 blocks away from the Snohomish Station Shopping Center! Very Open and Spacious home that includes 9 FT Ceilings! Patio Space, in unit Washer/Dryer, Sprinkler System, Garage, and Pets Allowed if under 30 lbs. This home is a One of a Kind, mixing the Old World Charm of Snohomish with a Modern Layout. Water/Sewer Included- Schedule A Showing Today!
OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,350 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 30lbs or less ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric,Garbage, Gas) Water/Sewer Included!
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,450 | Security Deposit $2,450| $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage, Washer/Dryer, Pantry in Kitchen, Pet allowed with approval, Sprinkler system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Weaver Rd have any available units?
1900 Weaver Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish, WA.
What amenities does 1900 Weaver Rd have?
Some of 1900 Weaver Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Weaver Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Weaver Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Weaver Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Weaver Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Weaver Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Weaver Rd offers parking.
Does 1900 Weaver Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Weaver Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Weaver Rd have a pool?
No, 1900 Weaver Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Weaver Rd have accessible units?
No, 1900 Weaver Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Weaver Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Weaver Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Weaver Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Weaver Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Stevens, WAMill Creek, WAMonroe, WAMarysville, WAMill Creek East, WAMartha Lake, WA
Lake Stickney, WABothell West, WAWoodinville, WANorth Lynnwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WAKenmore, WADuvall, WAArlington, WALake Forest Park, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College