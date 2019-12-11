1900 Weaver Rd

Amenities

This 5 y.o. townhouse is a Must See! Newly Listed this home offers an Array Of Amenities which include. Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Island, and Pantry in the Open Kitchen. This home is a split level Town Home with a Bonus/ Family room! Conveniently located Less Than a Minute from HWY 2 and only 2 blocks away from the Snohomish Station Shopping Center! Very Open and Spacious home that includes 9 FT Ceilings! Patio Space, in unit Washer/Dryer, Sprinkler System, Garage, and Pets Allowed if under 30 lbs. This home is a One of a Kind, mixing the Old World Charm of Snohomish with a Modern Layout. Water/Sewer Included- Schedule A Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,350 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 30lbs or less ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric,Garbage, Gas) Water/Sewer Included!

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,450 | Security Deposit $2,450| $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



