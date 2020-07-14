All apartments in Snohomish County
West Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

West Ridge Apartments

628 128th Street Southwest · (425) 448-5835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

628 128th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA 98204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 BDRM/2 BTH-1

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

2 BDRM/2 BTH LG-1

$1,565

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

2 BDRM/2 BTH Yard-1

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
community garden
courtyard
guest suite
lobby
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: On-line screening is $48 per person over 18 years.
Deposit: $300 Administration Fee (nonrefundable).
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Size and breed restrictions. Dogs allowed in yard and patio units.
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: Size and breed restrictions.
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Ridge Apartments have any available units?
West Ridge Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does West Ridge Apartments have?
Some of West Ridge Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
West Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, West Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does West Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, West Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does West Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, West Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, West Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does West Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, West Ridge Apartments has accessible units.
Does West Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does West Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, West Ridge Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
