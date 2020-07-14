West Ridge Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: On-line screening is $48 per person over 18 years.
Deposit: $300 Administration Fee (nonrefundable).
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Size and breed restrictions. Dogs allowed in yard and patio units.
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: Size and breed restrictions.
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.