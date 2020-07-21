Amenities

3406 159th Ln SW - (FOR RENT) New contemporary home where style & elegance meet. Hardwood floors, floating gas fireplace and high ceilings. Modern Sleek lines w/Large windows allow lots of light. Open concept offers Chef's Kitchen w/Quartz tops, designer backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Range & Large Patio. Perfect for entertaining! Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms, Gas SS Laundry, large bonus loft area for office or play. Master Suite offers Walk in closet, and large bathroom. Near shopping, dining, BOEING Hwy 99, I-405, I-5. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647 cell, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5485970)