Snohomish County, WA
3406 159th Ln SW
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

3406 159th Ln SW

3406 159th Ln SW · No Longer Available
Location

3406 159th Ln SW, Snohomish County, WA 98087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3406 159th Ln SW - (FOR RENT) New contemporary home where style & elegance meet. Hardwood floors, floating gas fireplace and high ceilings. Modern Sleek lines w/Large windows allow lots of light. Open concept offers Chef's Kitchen w/Quartz tops, designer backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Range & Large Patio. Perfect for entertaining! Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms, Gas SS Laundry, large bonus loft area for office or play. Master Suite offers Walk in closet, and large bathroom. Near shopping, dining, BOEING Hwy 99, I-405, I-5. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647 cell, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 159th Ln SW have any available units?
3406 159th Ln SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish County, WA.
What amenities does 3406 159th Ln SW have?
Some of 3406 159th Ln SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 159th Ln SW currently offering any rent specials?
3406 159th Ln SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 159th Ln SW pet-friendly?
No, 3406 159th Ln SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snohomish County.
Does 3406 159th Ln SW offer parking?
No, 3406 159th Ln SW does not offer parking.
Does 3406 159th Ln SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 159th Ln SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 159th Ln SW have a pool?
No, 3406 159th Ln SW does not have a pool.
Does 3406 159th Ln SW have accessible units?
No, 3406 159th Ln SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 159th Ln SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 159th Ln SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 159th Ln SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 159th Ln SW does not have units with air conditioning.
