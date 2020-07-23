Amenities

12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom 2 bath Bluegrass condo - 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo in the gated Bluegrass community. Features include vaulted ceilings in living room, wood burning fireplace, open kitchen with granite tile counters, ss appliances, all appliances stay including full size washer/dryer. small deck/patio off the kitchen area with a storage closet . Master bedroom has walk in closet with master bath attached.

Amenities include outdoor pool, hot tub/spa, and work out facility. Pets considered case by case, no smoking. Available 8/15/2020



