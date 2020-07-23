All apartments in Snohomish County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

12404 E Gibson Rd #M304

12404 East Gibson Road · (425) 513-0209 ext. 283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12404 East Gibson Road, Snohomish County, WA 98204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom 2 bath Bluegrass condo - 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo in the gated Bluegrass community. Features include vaulted ceilings in living room, wood burning fireplace, open kitchen with granite tile counters, ss appliances, all appliances stay including full size washer/dryer. small deck/patio off the kitchen area with a storage closet . Master bedroom has walk in closet with master bath attached.
Amenities include outdoor pool, hot tub/spa, and work out facility. Pets considered case by case, no smoking. Available 8/15/2020

(RLNE5933448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 have any available units?
12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 have?
Some of 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 currently offering any rent specials?
12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 is pet friendly.
Does 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 offer parking?
No, 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 does not offer parking.
Does 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 have a pool?
Yes, 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 has a pool.
Does 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 have accessible units?
No, 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 does not have accessible units.
Does 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12404 E Gibson Rd #M304 does not have units with air conditioning.
