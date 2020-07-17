All apartments in Snohomish County
1131 115th St SW #G104
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1131 115th St SW #G104

1131 115th Street Southwest · (425) 513-0209 ext. 283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1131 115th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA 98204

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1131 115th St SW #G104 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1131 115th St SW #G104 Available 08/08/20 2 Bed, 2 Bath Kassie's Way Condo - Kassie's Way Condo on the ground floor with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. New carpet in bedrooms, new paint, wood laminate floors and slate tile. Living room has gas fireplace, kitchen with under cabinet lighting and sit bar area with opening to dining and living room. Dog door off living room to fully-fenced backyard with deck and patio. All appliances including washer and dryer, water, sewer, garbage and HOA dues included. One car garage with remote and one uncovered parking space included. The manicured grounds also include a sport court. Non-smoking, pets considered case by case and under 25 lbs, one max. Close to I-5, Boeing, freeway and shopping. AB/PTS/KIO.

(RLNE4484322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 115th St SW #G104 have any available units?
1131 115th St SW #G104 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1131 115th St SW #G104 have?
Some of 1131 115th St SW #G104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 115th St SW #G104 currently offering any rent specials?
1131 115th St SW #G104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 115th St SW #G104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 115th St SW #G104 is pet friendly.
Does 1131 115th St SW #G104 offer parking?
Yes, 1131 115th St SW #G104 offers parking.
Does 1131 115th St SW #G104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 115th St SW #G104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 115th St SW #G104 have a pool?
No, 1131 115th St SW #G104 does not have a pool.
Does 1131 115th St SW #G104 have accessible units?
No, 1131 115th St SW #G104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 115th St SW #G104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 115th St SW #G104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 115th St SW #G104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 115th St SW #G104 does not have units with air conditioning.
