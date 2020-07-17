Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1131 115th St SW #G104 Available 08/08/20 2 Bed, 2 Bath Kassie's Way Condo - Kassie's Way Condo on the ground floor with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. New carpet in bedrooms, new paint, wood laminate floors and slate tile. Living room has gas fireplace, kitchen with under cabinet lighting and sit bar area with opening to dining and living room. Dog door off living room to fully-fenced backyard with deck and patio. All appliances including washer and dryer, water, sewer, garbage and HOA dues included. One car garage with remote and one uncovered parking space included. The manicured grounds also include a sport court. Non-smoking, pets considered case by case and under 25 lbs, one max. Close to I-5, Boeing, freeway and shopping. AB/PTS/KIO.



(RLNE4484322)