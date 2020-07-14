Amenities

12399 Rainier Drive - Beautifully appointed rambler located on the 9th fairway at Skagit Golf & Country Club.



Features included: Open kitchen/family room w/gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, living/dining area. Large deck with nice views of the golf course. Gas heat/hot water, air conditioning. Laundry room, large 2-car garage with storage. Bonus dry storage, professional landscaping & several fruit trees.



Includes all kitchen appliances and W/D hookups.



No smoking. Small pet negotiable.



