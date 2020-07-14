All apartments in Skagit County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

12399 Rainier Drive

12399 Rainier Drive · (360) 428-3012 ext. 123
Location

12399 Rainier Drive, Skagit County, WA 98233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12399 Rainier Drive · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1718 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12399 Rainier Drive - Beautifully appointed rambler located on the 9th fairway at Skagit Golf & Country Club.

Features included: Open kitchen/family room w/gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, living/dining area. Large deck with nice views of the golf course. Gas heat/hot water, air conditioning. Laundry room, large 2-car garage with storage. Bonus dry storage, professional landscaping & several fruit trees.

Includes all kitchen appliances and W/D hookups.

No smoking. Small pet negotiable.

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.

Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.

Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.

(RLNE2013178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12399 Rainier Drive have any available units?
12399 Rainier Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12399 Rainier Drive have?
Some of 12399 Rainier Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12399 Rainier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12399 Rainier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12399 Rainier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12399 Rainier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12399 Rainier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12399 Rainier Drive offers parking.
Does 12399 Rainier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12399 Rainier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12399 Rainier Drive have a pool?
No, 12399 Rainier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12399 Rainier Drive have accessible units?
No, 12399 Rainier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12399 Rainier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12399 Rainier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12399 Rainier Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12399 Rainier Drive has units with air conditioning.
