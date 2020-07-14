Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

12179 Pulver Road - 3-bed 1-bath home on Pulver Road, great access to Highway 20 & Interstate 5.



This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in the perfect location for commuters! This single level home features a large living area, a detached garage/shop, new appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, clothing washer, and dryer), a massive yard, and a sizable deck. No smoking/ Small pet negotiable.



Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.



* Tenant responsible for regular watering of grass & landscaping



Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.



Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.



Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.



Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.



Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement. ent.



(RLNE1834476)