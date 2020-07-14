All apartments in Skagit County
Find more places like 12179 Pulver Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Skagit County, WA
/
12179 Pulver Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 1:39 PM

12179 Pulver Road

12179 Pulver Road · (360) 428-3012 ext. 123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12179 Pulver Road, Skagit County, WA 98233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12179 Pulver Road · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12179 Pulver Road - 3-bed 1-bath home on Pulver Road, great access to Highway 20 & Interstate 5.

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in the perfect location for commuters! This single level home features a large living area, a detached garage/shop, new appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, clothing washer, and dryer), a massive yard, and a sizable deck. No smoking/ Small pet negotiable.

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

* Tenant responsible for regular watering of grass & landscaping

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.

Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.

Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.

Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement. ent.

(RLNE1834476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12179 Pulver Road have any available units?
12179 Pulver Road has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12179 Pulver Road have?
Some of 12179 Pulver Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12179 Pulver Road currently offering any rent specials?
12179 Pulver Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12179 Pulver Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12179 Pulver Road is pet friendly.
Does 12179 Pulver Road offer parking?
Yes, 12179 Pulver Road offers parking.
Does 12179 Pulver Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12179 Pulver Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12179 Pulver Road have a pool?
No, 12179 Pulver Road does not have a pool.
Does 12179 Pulver Road have accessible units?
No, 12179 Pulver Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12179 Pulver Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12179 Pulver Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12179 Pulver Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12179 Pulver Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12179 Pulver Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cascade Meadows
310 Cascade Pl
Burlington, WA 98233

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WAEverett, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WAMarysville, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAOak Harbor, WAAnacortes, WABurlington, WAMount Vernon, WAArlington, WAFerndale, WA
Birch Bay, WALake Stevens, WALynden, WAMukilteo, WAEastmont, WAPicnic Point, WASilver Firs, WAMonroe, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek East, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity