Ridgetop Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage conference room guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal playground trash valet

The Olympic Mountains and evergreen tree line serve as the backdrop for this pet-friendly apartment community, located in Silverdale's sought-after Ridgetop neighborhood. Whether your day calls for work or play, Ridgetop Apartment Homes is conveniently located near the area's top employers, recreation spots, and entertainment venues. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Harrison Medical Center, Naval Base Kitsap and Bangor Naval Base are only a short drive away.