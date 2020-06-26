All apartments in Silverdale
8496 Willowberry Ave NW

8496 Willowberry Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

8496 Willowberry Ave NW, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus office is located in the private Silverleaf community. Minutes from all shopping, schools, and bases. Hardwood floors, granite counters, gas fireplace, welcoming front porch and private garden for entertaining. One pet allowed upon owner approval. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Home is occupied. Please do not disturb the current tenants.

PT Properties does not accept reusable tenant screening reports.

Please call 1-877-283-7368 to schedule a viewing of this home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8496 Willowberry Ave NW have any available units?
8496 Willowberry Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 8496 Willowberry Ave NW have?
Some of 8496 Willowberry Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8496 Willowberry Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
8496 Willowberry Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8496 Willowberry Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8496 Willowberry Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 8496 Willowberry Ave NW offer parking?
No, 8496 Willowberry Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 8496 Willowberry Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8496 Willowberry Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8496 Willowberry Ave NW have a pool?
No, 8496 Willowberry Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 8496 Willowberry Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 8496 Willowberry Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8496 Willowberry Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8496 Willowberry Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 8496 Willowberry Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8496 Willowberry Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
