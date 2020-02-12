All apartments in Silver Firs
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

3620 154th Place SE

3620 154th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3620 154th Place Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Lovely, 5 bedrooms, 4-bathrooms, single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Silver Firs. The home is furnished but the price can be negotiable if the applicant would like it to be unfurnished.

The well-lit interior features recessed/suspended lighting, large windows with curtains, hardwood and carpet floors as well as an elegant fireplace. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, fine wood cabinets/drawers with ample storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, centralized air conditioning, and forced-air are installed.

The exterior features a fenced yard, a garden, and 2 patios - one front and one in the backyard. The community features a basketball court, park, playground, and public transportation. An attached 2-car garage is available. Small pets are allowed but with a $500 pet deposit. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The landlord will take care of the yard.

Silver Firs Elementary School, Gateway Middle School, and Henry M Jackson High School are close by. Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: McCollum Pioneer Park, Martha Lake Airport Park, and Martha lake Park.

Bus lines:
106 Mariner P&R - Bothell - 0.2 mile
116 Silver Firs - Edmonds - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5480586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 154th Place SE have any available units?
3620 154th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 3620 154th Place SE have?
Some of 3620 154th Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 154th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
3620 154th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 154th Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 154th Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 3620 154th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 3620 154th Place SE offers parking.
Does 3620 154th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3620 154th Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 154th Place SE have a pool?
No, 3620 154th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 3620 154th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 3620 154th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 154th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 154th Place SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 154th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3620 154th Place SE has units with air conditioning.
