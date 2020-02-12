3620 154th Place SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking playground garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Lovely, 5 bedrooms, 4-bathrooms, single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Silver Firs. The home is furnished but the price can be negotiable if the applicant would like it to be unfurnished.



The well-lit interior features recessed/suspended lighting, large windows with curtains, hardwood and carpet floors as well as an elegant fireplace. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops, fine wood cabinets/drawers with ample storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, centralized air conditioning, and forced-air are installed.



The exterior features a fenced yard, a garden, and 2 patios - one front and one in the backyard. The community features a basketball court, park, playground, and public transportation. An attached 2-car garage is available. Small pets are allowed but with a $500 pet deposit. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The landlord will take care of the yard.



Silver Firs Elementary School, Gateway Middle School, and Henry M Jackson High School are close by. Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: McCollum Pioneer Park, Martha Lake Airport Park, and Martha lake Park.



Bus lines:

106 Mariner P&R - Bothell - 0.2 mile

116 Silver Firs - Edmonds - 0.2 mile



(RLNE5480586)