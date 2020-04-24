15215 48th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Silver Firs 5 bed home! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/8b4464b05d



Close to shopping, parks & GREAT schools! Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. Pet Rent is $75 per pet.



Well laid out floor plan in this 5 bed/2.5 bath that boast both formal and informal living spaces. Family room with gas fireplace leads to the eat in kitchen with great built in desk and slider leads to covered porch and private fenced yard.

Upstairs a large landing leads to 5 bedrooms, laundry room and 2 bath. The en suite master bedroom has large bath with soaking tub and huge closet! Large two car garage.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5700202)