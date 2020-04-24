All apartments in Silver Firs
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

15215 48th Ave SE

15215 48th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

15215 48th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98208
Silver Firs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Silver Firs 5 bed home! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/8b4464b05d

Close to shopping, parks & GREAT schools! Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. Pet Rent is $75 per pet.

Well laid out floor plan in this 5 bed/2.5 bath that boast both formal and informal living spaces. Family room with gas fireplace leads to the eat in kitchen with great built in desk and slider leads to covered porch and private fenced yard.
Upstairs a large landing leads to 5 bedrooms, laundry room and 2 bath. The en suite master bedroom has large bath with soaking tub and huge closet! Large two car garage.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5700202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15215 48th Ave SE have any available units?
15215 48th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 15215 48th Ave SE have?
Some of 15215 48th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15215 48th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
15215 48th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15215 48th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15215 48th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 15215 48th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 15215 48th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 15215 48th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15215 48th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15215 48th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 15215 48th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 15215 48th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 15215 48th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 15215 48th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15215 48th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15215 48th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15215 48th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

