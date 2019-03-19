All apartments in Silver Firs
13123 Mount Baker Highway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13123 Mount Baker Highway

13123 79th Avenue Southeast
Location

13123 79th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98296

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
WASHINGTON STATE: Conveniently located just 2-hours north of Seattle, and 1.5-hours south of Vancouver, B.C., Mt. Baker Lodging is your source for private, self-catered, fully equipped Mt. Baker area cabins, cottages, condos, chalets, and executive vacation home rental accommodations, located in the mountain villages of Glacier and Maple Falls, at the magnificent gateway to the Mt. Baker Snoqualmie National Forest, and the adjacent Mount Baker Ski Area!

Chalet 7 is a prime example of one of the many fine holiday properties featured in the Mt. Baker Lodging vacation rental program. This gorgeous 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath cedar chalet offers spectacular views of Silver Lake. The exterior features a large wraparound deck with a gas grill and a private outdoor hot tub. The interior floor plan includes a half bath, a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, a large living/dining area with a hide-a-bed, a wood burning fireplace, (firewood provided) and cathedral ceilings with expansive window areas. Also, there is one bedroom with its own private entrance, 1-king bed, a freestanding gas fireplace, and an adjoining 3/4-bath. The second floor features one bedroom with 2-queen beds, another bedroom with 1-king bed, and an adjoining 3/4-bath. This pet-friendly vacation property offers breathtaking views, and will sleep 8 to 10-persons (ENFORCED Maximum Occupancy).

The Mount Baker Recreation Area is a year-round playground! SUMMER Guests enjoy great hiking, mountain biking, mountain climbing, rock climbing, backpacking, freshwater fishing (lake and river), small game hunting, whitewater rafting, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, nature viewing, tennis, and golf. WINTER Guests enjoy spectacular downhill and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, and sledding. Don&#39;t forget your camera...the photography is unsurpassed year-round!

RATES:

Rates for Chalet 7 range from $289.00 to $559.00 per night, and from $1734.00 to $3913.00 per week. Other Mt. Baker Lod

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13123 Mount Baker Highway have any available units?
13123 Mount Baker Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 13123 Mount Baker Highway have?
Some of 13123 Mount Baker Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13123 Mount Baker Highway currently offering any rent specials?
13123 Mount Baker Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13123 Mount Baker Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 13123 Mount Baker Highway is pet friendly.
Does 13123 Mount Baker Highway offer parking?
Yes, 13123 Mount Baker Highway offers parking.
Does 13123 Mount Baker Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13123 Mount Baker Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13123 Mount Baker Highway have a pool?
No, 13123 Mount Baker Highway does not have a pool.
Does 13123 Mount Baker Highway have accessible units?
No, 13123 Mount Baker Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 13123 Mount Baker Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 13123 Mount Baker Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13123 Mount Baker Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 13123 Mount Baker Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

