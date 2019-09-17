12823 Seattle Hill Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/586d53408a ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/586d53408a Come and see why people love the Snohomish/Seattle Hill area so much! Located just outside Mill Creek, this Duplex Style Townhome is Spacious, with full kitchen, updated carpet, Large 1-Car Garage and a breakfast nook. Offering 3 bedrooms, Full Washer and Dryer, Large fenced Backyard and additional parking, this home is not to be missed. Residents are responsible for all utilities. The location can't be beat. You are walking distance to Seattle Hill Elementary school. You also have the Silver Firs Shopping Center right around the corner with Safeway and other shopping options. Willis Tucker Park has a recreation area offering a seasonal spray park, off-leash dog area, farmer's market & summer movies. Easy access to I5 and HWY9. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there are any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com