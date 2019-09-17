All apartments in Silver Firs
Find more places like 12823 Seattle Hill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
12823 Seattle Hill Rd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

12823 Seattle Hill Rd

12823 Seattle Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12823 Seattle Hill Road, Silver Firs, WA 98296

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/586d53408a ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/586d53408a Come and see why people love the Snohomish/Seattle Hill area so much! Located just outside Mill Creek, this Duplex Style Townhome is Spacious, with full kitchen, updated carpet, Large 1-Car Garage and a breakfast nook. Offering 3 bedrooms, Full Washer and Dryer, Large fenced Backyard and additional parking, this home is not to be missed. Residents are responsible for all utilities. The location can't be beat. You are walking distance to Seattle Hill Elementary school. You also have the Silver Firs Shopping Center right around the corner with Safeway and other shopping options. Willis Tucker Park has a recreation area offering a seasonal spray park, off-leash dog area, farmer's market & summer movies. Easy access to I5 and HWY9. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there are any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12823 Seattle Hill Rd have any available units?
12823 Seattle Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 12823 Seattle Hill Rd have?
Some of 12823 Seattle Hill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12823 Seattle Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12823 Seattle Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12823 Seattle Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12823 Seattle Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12823 Seattle Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12823 Seattle Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 12823 Seattle Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12823 Seattle Hill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12823 Seattle Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 12823 Seattle Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12823 Seattle Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 12823 Seattle Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12823 Seattle Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12823 Seattle Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12823 Seattle Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12823 Seattle Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Silver Firs 2 BedroomsSilver Firs Apartments with Garage
Silver Firs Apartments with GymSilver Firs Apartments with Parking
Silver Firs Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek East, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WALake Stickney, WAWoodinville, WA
North Lynnwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WAKenmore, WALake Stevens, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Forest Park, WAMonroe, WAMarysville, WADuvall, WAMercer Island, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College