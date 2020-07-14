All apartments in Shoreline
The 205
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

The 205

Open Now until 6pm
1795 NE 205th St · (833) 394-7780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ballinger

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1795 NE 205th Street, #219 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 1795 NE 205th Street, #412 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The 205.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
game room
green community
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42 per Applicant - Debit/Credit, In person
Deposit: $600 Refundable Security Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The 205 have any available units?
The 205 has 2 units available starting at $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The 205 have?
Some of The 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The 205 currently offering any rent specials?
The 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, The 205 is pet friendly.
Does The 205 offer parking?
Yes, The 205 offers parking.
Does The 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The 205 have a pool?
No, The 205 does not have a pool.
Does The 205 have accessible units?
Yes, The 205 has accessible units.
Does The 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The 205 has units with dishwashers.
Does The 205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The 205 has units with air conditioning.
