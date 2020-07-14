Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42 per Applicant - Debit/Credit, In person
Deposit: $600 Refundable Security Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50/month