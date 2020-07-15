All apartments in Shoreline
936 198th St

936 North 198th Street · No Longer Available
Location

936 North 198th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133
Hillwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
business center
guest parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
$50 Rent DISCOUNT AND 1ST PET FEE WAIVED FOR FULLY QUALIFIED APPLICANTSAPPLICANTS MUSTMAKE 3X THE MONTHLY RENT (Gross Household Income total of $4350.00 or is currently Receiving Basic Allowance Housing from the military)HAVE NO EVICTIONS OR COLLECTIONSGOOD RENTAL HISTORYA CLEAN CRIMINAL RECORDbr Contact info:Auza Apartments (253) 642-6276br 1020 Neil St NE Unit 2 Olympia WA 98516br $1450.00/mobr KEY FEATURESSq Footage(approx: 1000 sqft.Bedrooms: 2 BedsBathrooms: 1 BathParking: 4+ Garage Guest parkingLease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)Deposit: $1450.00*Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OKPet Rent: $25/monthNon-Refundable Pet fee : $400.00 per petbr Laundry: hookups available in UnitFloor: 1Property Type: Apartmentbr DESCRIPTIONbr Auza apartments is in a convenient and peaceful location: Walking distance from Shopping Centers and bus stops and other Lacey business centers, 30 min Drive from McChord Airforce base and 20 min drive from Fort lewis Main gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 198th St have any available units?
936 198th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 936 198th St have?
Some of 936 198th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 198th St currently offering any rent specials?
936 198th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 198th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 198th St is pet friendly.
Does 936 198th St offer parking?
Yes, 936 198th St offers parking.
Does 936 198th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 198th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 198th St have a pool?
No, 936 198th St does not have a pool.
Does 936 198th St have accessible units?
No, 936 198th St does not have accessible units.
Does 936 198th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 198th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 198th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 198th St does not have units with air conditioning.
