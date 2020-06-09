834 N 145th Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel gym fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Available Now! Contemporary 2 Bd, 1 Ba Shoreline Townhome - This 1230 sq ft townhome end unit is located on the Interurban Trail (with private gate access) just north of the Seattle city line. The main level features an open concept floor plan with a fireplace, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Two bedrooms and full bath on the upper level with lots of closet space and laundry closet with a stacked washer/dryer.



Enjoy close proximity to Central Market, Shoreline Community College and North Seattle Community College. Easy commute to Seattle via Aurora Ave N, I-5 and Rapid Transit.



NOTE: Landlord is a personal trainer and uses the garage as a fitness studio. Landlord will respect privacy of tenants and not access their space. Garage not available for parking but there is plenty of free off-street parking across the complex.



Lease Terms:



-Rent: $1725

-Security Deposit: $1000

-First and Last Months Rent

-Utilities Paid by Tenant

-12 Month Lease or Longer

-Full Background Check Required with App Fee of $43

-Sorry No Pets

-No Smoking



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Mercy Gregorio at 206-427-6535 or mercyg@iconre.org.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3324004)