Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
834 N 145th Ln
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

834 N 145th Ln

834 North 145th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

834 North 145th Lane, Shoreline, WA 98133
Westminster Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Available Now! Contemporary 2 Bd, 1 Ba Shoreline Townhome - This 1230 sq ft townhome end unit is located on the Interurban Trail (with private gate access) just north of the Seattle city line. The main level features an open concept floor plan with a fireplace, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Two bedrooms and full bath on the upper level with lots of closet space and laundry closet with a stacked washer/dryer.

Enjoy close proximity to Central Market, Shoreline Community College and North Seattle Community College. Easy commute to Seattle via Aurora Ave N, I-5 and Rapid Transit.

NOTE: Landlord is a personal trainer and uses the garage as a fitness studio. Landlord will respect privacy of tenants and not access their space. Garage not available for parking but there is plenty of free off-street parking across the complex.

Lease Terms:

-Rent: $1725
-Security Deposit: $1000
-First and Last Months Rent
-Utilities Paid by Tenant
-12 Month Lease or Longer
-Full Background Check Required with App Fee of $43
-Sorry No Pets
-No Smoking

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Mercy Gregorio at 206-427-6535 or mercyg@iconre.org.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3324004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 N 145th Ln have any available units?
834 N 145th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 834 N 145th Ln have?
Some of 834 N 145th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 N 145th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
834 N 145th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 N 145th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 834 N 145th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 834 N 145th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 834 N 145th Ln offers parking.
Does 834 N 145th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 N 145th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 N 145th Ln have a pool?
No, 834 N 145th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 834 N 145th Ln have accessible units?
No, 834 N 145th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 834 N 145th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 N 145th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 N 145th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 N 145th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
