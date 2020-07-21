568 N 185th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Discount Promo: One can avail of the $500 one-time move-in discount for the applicants who will submit and sign the lease before June 30th!



Come and see this lovely 1,050-square-foot single-family home located in the city of Shoreline, Washington!



This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It also comes with a 1-car attached garage and carport.



The homes bright and airy interior features include hardwood floors and double pane windows. There is also a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room area that adds some warmth and hominess to the place, especially during the cold season. The nice kitchen is equipped with a quartz countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator. Its bedrooms are comfy spaces, ideal for a stress-free and restful sleep.



The homes exterior has a deck, a private yard, and barbecue area--- perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests; or doing some fun-filled outdoor activities with the family or with friends.



For climate control, the home has forced-air heating.



There are a washer and dryer (hookup) available.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, smoking is not permitted in the property.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, trash, gas, yard maintenance, and sewage.



Nearby Parks: Kings Garden, Hillwood Park, Shoreview Park, and Boeing Creek Park



Nearby Schools:

Highland Terrace Elementary School - 1.25 miles, 8/10



Albert Einstein Middle School - 0.6 miles, 7/10

Meridian Park Elementary School - 0.97 miles, 7/10

Echo Lake Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

348 - 0.1 miles

304 - 0.1 miles

331 - 0.1 miles

301 - 0.3 miles

E Line - 0.3 miles

373 - 0.3 miles

303 - 0.3 miles

342 - 0.4 miles



(RLNE4921998)