568 N 185th Pl

Amenities
Discount Promo: One can avail of the $500 one-time move-in discount for the applicants who will submit and sign the lease before June 30th!
Come and see this lovely 1,050-square-foot single-family home located in the city of Shoreline, Washington!
This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It also comes with a 1-car attached garage and carport.
The homes bright and airy interior features include hardwood floors and double pane windows. There is also a nice, toasty fireplace in the living room area that adds some warmth and hominess to the place, especially during the cold season. The nice kitchen is equipped with a quartz countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and refrigerator. Its bedrooms are comfy spaces, ideal for a stress-free and restful sleep.
The homes exterior has a deck, a private yard, and barbecue area--- perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests; or doing some fun-filled outdoor activities with the family or with friends.
For climate control, the home has forced-air heating.
There are a washer and dryer (hookup) available.
Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, smoking is not permitted in the property.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, trash, gas, yard maintenance, and sewage.
Nearby Parks: Kings Garden, Hillwood Park, Shoreview Park, and Boeing Creek Park
Nearby Schools:
Highland Terrace Elementary School - 1.25 miles, 8/10
Albert Einstein Middle School - 0.6 miles, 7/10
Meridian Park Elementary School - 0.97 miles, 7/10
Echo Lake Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
348 - 0.1 miles
304 - 0.1 miles
331 - 0.1 miles
301 - 0.3 miles
E Line - 0.3 miles
373 - 0.3 miles
303 - 0.3 miles
342 - 0.4 miles
(RLNE4921998)