2405 N 202nd Pl

Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom available starting May 1st. Flexible with move-in date. I am relocating out of state. Lease will go through end of November. Unfurnished, but I do have a couch, TV & TV stand for sale. All brand new (used for 3 months).
- 2 swimming pools
- jacuzzi
- basketball court
- indoor raquetball court
- pool table & lounge
- 3 onsite hiking trails. 1 connects to the inter urban trail
- beautiful, well kept property grounds (plenty of room for dogs to run) property is 77 acres
- covered carport parking
- dogs & cats allowed
- washer & dryer in unit
- dishwasher
- heater
- fireplace
- picnic areas & BBQs
- 24 hour fitness center
- private balcony/patio
- storage unit on patio
- onsite management & maintenance
- playground
- package receiving
- easy access to freeways