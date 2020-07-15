2405 N 202nd Pl

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom available starting May 1st. Flexible with move-in date. I am relocating out of state. Lease will go through end of November. Unfurnished, but I do have a couch, TV & TV stand for sale. All brand new (used for 3 months).



- 2 swimming pools

- jacuzzi

- basketball court

- indoor raquetball court

- pool table & lounge

- 3 onsite hiking trails. 1 connects to the inter urban trail

- beautiful, well kept property grounds (plenty of room for dogs to run) property is 77 acres

- covered carport parking

- dogs & cats allowed

- washer & dryer in unit

- dishwasher

- heater

- fireplace

- picnic areas & BBQs

- 24 hour fitness center

- private balcony/patio

- storage unit on patio

- onsite management & maintenance

- playground

- package receiving

- easy access to freeways