All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 2405 N 202nd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
2405 N 202nd Pl
Last updated May 7 2019 at 8:54 AM

2405 N 202nd Pl

2405 North 202nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Echo Lake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2405 North 202nd Place, Shoreline, WA 98133
Echo Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 bedroom available starting May 1st. Flexible with move-in date. I am relocating out of state. Lease will go through end of November. Unfurnished, but I do have a couch, TV & TV stand for sale. All brand new (used for 3 months).

- 2 swimming pools
- jacuzzi
- basketball court
- indoor raquetball court
- pool table & lounge
- 3 onsite hiking trails. 1 connects to the inter urban trail
- beautiful, well kept property grounds (plenty of room for dogs to run) property is 77 acres
- covered carport parking
- dogs & cats allowed
- washer & dryer in unit
- dishwasher
- heater
- fireplace
- picnic areas & BBQs
- 24 hour fitness center
- private balcony/patio
- storage unit on patio
- onsite management & maintenance
- playground
- package receiving
- easy access to freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 N 202nd Pl have any available units?
2405 N 202nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 2405 N 202nd Pl have?
Some of 2405 N 202nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 N 202nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2405 N 202nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 N 202nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 N 202nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2405 N 202nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2405 N 202nd Pl offers parking.
Does 2405 N 202nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 N 202nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 N 202nd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2405 N 202nd Pl has a pool.
Does 2405 N 202nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 2405 N 202nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 N 202nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 N 202nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 N 202nd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 N 202nd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconiesShoreline Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Shoreline Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College