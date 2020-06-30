20107 14th Ave NE

Amenities

This two-story end unit townhouse is located in beautiful Shoreline. The property has fresh paint and new carpet. Large windows throughout that allow plenty of natural light. Lower level features a kitchen, family room, breakfast nook, bathroom and laundry closet with washer and dryer. The upper level features 2 bathrooms and a full bathroom. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



