All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 20107 14th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
20107 14th Ave NE
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

20107 14th Ave NE

20107 14th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

20107 14th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ballinger

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Price Reduced!!! -
This two-story end unit townhouse is located in beautiful Shoreline. The property has fresh paint and new carpet. Large windows throughout that allow plenty of natural light. Lower level features a kitchen, family room, breakfast nook, bathroom and laundry closet with washer and dryer. The upper level features 2 bathrooms and a full bathroom. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE1851516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20107 14th Ave NE have any available units?
20107 14th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
Is 20107 14th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
20107 14th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20107 14th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20107 14th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 20107 14th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 20107 14th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 20107 14th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20107 14th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20107 14th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 20107 14th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 20107 14th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 20107 14th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20107 14th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20107 14th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20107 14th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20107 14th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle