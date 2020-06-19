19211 15th Avenue North West

Amenities

Enchanting, bright multi-level apartment with a great open layout available now in Richmond Beach! Just installed new carpet and vinyl throughout! Large private deck with dining area that opens to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and complete with two parking spaces. Kitchen includes a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space! Unit also has a full washer and dryer! Only minutes away from various amenities including shopping centers, dining hubs and recreational facilities! W/S/G + Electric included! Video tour https://www.dropbox.com/s/46nv1rwocze4ijo/19211%20%234%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards FOR A VIDEO TOUR, PLEASE CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://www.dropbox.com/s/46nv1rwocze4ijo/19211%20%234%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 - 2 Bedrooms - 1.5 Bathrooms- - New carpet/vinyl throughout - Multi-Level unit (Bedrooms upstairs) - Approx 1100 SF - Dishwasher/Disposal - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Wood Burning Fireplace - Full sized Washer/Dryer - 1 Covered Parking + 1 Uncovered Parking - Private Deck - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - W/S/G + Electric Included Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!