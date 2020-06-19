All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:29 PM

19211 15th Avenue North West

19211 15th Avenue Northwest · (206) 286-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19211 15th Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, WA 98177
Richmond Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Enchanting, bright multi-level apartment with a great open layout available now in Richmond Beach! Just installed new carpet and vinyl throughout! Large private deck with dining area that opens to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and complete with two parking spaces. Kitchen includes a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space! Unit also has a full washer and dryer! Only minutes away from various amenities including shopping centers, dining hubs and recreational facilities! W/S/G + Electric included! Video tour https://www.dropbox.com/s/46nv1rwocze4ijo/19211%20%234%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards FOR A VIDEO TOUR, PLEASE CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://www.dropbox.com/s/46nv1rwocze4ijo/19211%20%234%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 - 2 Bedrooms - 1.5 Bathrooms- - New carpet/vinyl throughout - Multi-Level unit (Bedrooms upstairs) - Approx 1100 SF - Dishwasher/Disposal - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Wood Burning Fireplace - Full sized Washer/Dryer - 1 Covered Parking + 1 Uncovered Parking - Private Deck - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - W/S/G + Electric Included Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19211 15th Avenue North West have any available units?
19211 15th Avenue North West has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19211 15th Avenue North West have?
Some of 19211 15th Avenue North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19211 15th Avenue North West currently offering any rent specials?
19211 15th Avenue North West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19211 15th Avenue North West pet-friendly?
No, 19211 15th Avenue North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 19211 15th Avenue North West offer parking?
Yes, 19211 15th Avenue North West does offer parking.
Does 19211 15th Avenue North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19211 15th Avenue North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19211 15th Avenue North West have a pool?
Yes, 19211 15th Avenue North West has a pool.
Does 19211 15th Avenue North West have accessible units?
No, 19211 15th Avenue North West does not have accessible units.
Does 19211 15th Avenue North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19211 15th Avenue North West has units with dishwashers.
Does 19211 15th Avenue North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 19211 15th Avenue North West does not have units with air conditioning.
