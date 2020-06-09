1854 North West 195th St

Amenities

Welcome to another lovely 2BR 1.75 BA condo presented by Josh Halpin of Renters Warehouse. Located at 1854 NW 195th St Unit 309 Shoreline WA. Enjoy the comfort open concept this home provides. Bright cheery kitchen w/slab granite counters. Brand new dishwasher & microwave oven. Heating is radiant heat. Near Richmond Beach Community Park, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park & Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. $2000 refundable security deposit. No Pets - This is firm. 650 minimum credit score required. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service or high debt to income ratio may result in rejection of application.