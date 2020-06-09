All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 1854 North West 195th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
1854 North West 195th St
Last updated October 19 2019 at 5:35 PM

1854 North West 195th St

1854 NW 195th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1854 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177
Richmond Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
Welcome to another lovely 2BR 1.75 BA condo presented by Josh Halpin of Renters Warehouse. Located at 1854 NW 195th St Unit 309 Shoreline WA. Enjoy the comfort open concept this home provides. Bright cheery kitchen w/slab granite counters. Brand new dishwasher & microwave oven. Heating is radiant heat. Near Richmond Beach Community Park, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park & Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. $2000 refundable security deposit. No Pets - This is firm. 650 minimum credit score required. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service or high debt to income ratio may result in rejection of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 North West 195th St have any available units?
1854 North West 195th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1854 North West 195th St have?
Some of 1854 North West 195th St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1854 North West 195th St currently offering any rent specials?
1854 North West 195th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 North West 195th St pet-friendly?
No, 1854 North West 195th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1854 North West 195th St offer parking?
No, 1854 North West 195th St does not offer parking.
Does 1854 North West 195th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1854 North West 195th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 North West 195th St have a pool?
No, 1854 North West 195th St does not have a pool.
Does 1854 North West 195th St have accessible units?
No, 1854 North West 195th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 North West 195th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1854 North West 195th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1854 North West 195th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1854 North West 195th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle