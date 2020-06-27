All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 18322 Wallingford Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
18322 Wallingford Avenue N
Last updated August 9 2019 at 5:45 PM

18322 Wallingford Avenue N

18322 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

18322 Wallingford Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Meridian Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Schedule a showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/0be257d06b/18322-wallingford-ave-n-shoreline-wa-98133. This updated classic home features a sunny living room with a wood burning fireplace opening up to dining room with huge windows, perfect for entertaining! Kitchen upgrades include granite counter tops, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Sunny breakfast nook with french doors open up to large backyard deck. Fully fenced yard. Located in between HWY 99 and I-5, residents will enjoy easy access to South Lake Union, Downtown Seattle, and 520. Shoreline School District. $500 refundable pet deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No vicious breeds. Renters insurance required. $2350 refundable security deposit. 600 credit score required. Minimum verifiable monthly household income must exceed 3X rent. Prior bankruptcies, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18322 Wallingford Avenue N have any available units?
18322 Wallingford Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 18322 Wallingford Avenue N have?
Some of 18322 Wallingford Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18322 Wallingford Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
18322 Wallingford Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18322 Wallingford Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 18322 Wallingford Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 18322 Wallingford Avenue N offer parking?
No, 18322 Wallingford Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 18322 Wallingford Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18322 Wallingford Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18322 Wallingford Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 18322 Wallingford Avenue N has a pool.
Does 18322 Wallingford Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 18322 Wallingford Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 18322 Wallingford Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 18322 Wallingford Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18322 Wallingford Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 18322 Wallingford Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle