18322 Wallingford Avenue N

Schedule a showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/0be257d06b/18322-wallingford-ave-n-shoreline-wa-98133. This updated classic home features a sunny living room with a wood burning fireplace opening up to dining room with huge windows, perfect for entertaining! Kitchen upgrades include granite counter tops, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Sunny breakfast nook with french doors open up to large backyard deck. Fully fenced yard. Located in between HWY 99 and I-5, residents will enjoy easy access to South Lake Union, Downtown Seattle, and 520. Shoreline School District. $500 refundable pet deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No vicious breeds. Renters insurance required. $2350 refundable security deposit. 600 credit score required. Minimum verifiable monthly household income must exceed 3X rent. Prior bankruptcies, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.