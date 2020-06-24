All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 17517 10th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
17517 10th Ave NE
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

17517 10th Ave NE

17517 10th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17517 10th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
17517 10th Ave NE Available 06/01/19 3BD/1.5BA Shoreline Cottage - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Shoreline rambler in the North City Ridgecrest area.High end finishes such as glass subway tiles for backslash all around the fireplace, hardwoods, stainless steel kitchen appliances,5 burner cook-top range, dishwasher, microwave, kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops .Living room features gas fireplace, laundry room with appliances. 3 good size bedrooms, brand new addition to this rental is a 1.5 bath added to the master bedroom. Patio, fenced yard.*NO PETS *FIRM*, no smokers . Right off of 175th ST Walking distance to shops and transit, minutes to I-5, Shoreline School District.
Ready for move-in mid May! $2250.00 per month, Security Deposit $1500.00 and last months. Drive by the area before calling to schedule a tour. Work still in progress Please *DO NOT DISTURB WORK* DO NOT ENTER * Email colleen@acernw.com or call 425.977.4067 to schedule a tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3243579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17517 10th Ave NE have any available units?
17517 10th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 17517 10th Ave NE have?
Some of 17517 10th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17517 10th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
17517 10th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17517 10th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 17517 10th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 17517 10th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 17517 10th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 17517 10th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17517 10th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17517 10th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 17517 10th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 17517 10th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 17517 10th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 17517 10th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17517 10th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17517 10th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17517 10th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle