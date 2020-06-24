Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

17517 10th Ave NE Available 06/01/19 3BD/1.5BA Shoreline Cottage - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Shoreline rambler in the North City Ridgecrest area.High end finishes such as glass subway tiles for backslash all around the fireplace, hardwoods, stainless steel kitchen appliances,5 burner cook-top range, dishwasher, microwave, kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops .Living room features gas fireplace, laundry room with appliances. 3 good size bedrooms, brand new addition to this rental is a 1.5 bath added to the master bedroom. Patio, fenced yard.*NO PETS *FIRM*, no smokers . Right off of 175th ST Walking distance to shops and transit, minutes to I-5, Shoreline School District.

Ready for move-in mid May! $2250.00 per month, Security Deposit $1500.00 and last months. Drive by the area before calling to schedule a tour. Work still in progress Please *DO NOT DISTURB WORK* DO NOT ENTER * Email colleen@acernw.com or call 425.977.4067 to schedule a tour.



No Pets Allowed



