17048 5th Avenue North East

Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This clean 3BR/1BA features wood floors, abundant storage, private deck, and a massive park-like backyard. Conveniently located, access to I5 is just blocks away. South Lake Union and UW are reachable by car in as little as 15 mins. Downtown Bellevue can be reached in 25 minutes. Located in the well regarded Shoreline school district, the closest schools are: Ridgecrest (K-6), Einstein (Middle), Shorecrest (High School). $2200 refundable security deposit. $525 additional refundable pet deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, or complaints from neighbors may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcy or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial of application.