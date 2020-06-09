All apartments in Shoreline
1625 Ne 165th St

1625 Northeast 165th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Northeast 165th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Burien. Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 16th 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Single Family Home in Burien for rent ! at 206-354-4369 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Ne 165th St have any available units?
1625 Ne 165th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1625 Ne 165th St have?
Some of 1625 Ne 165th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Ne 165th St currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Ne 165th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Ne 165th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Ne 165th St is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Ne 165th St offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Ne 165th St offers parking.
Does 1625 Ne 165th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 Ne 165th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Ne 165th St have a pool?
No, 1625 Ne 165th St does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Ne 165th St have accessible units?
No, 1625 Ne 165th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Ne 165th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Ne 165th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Ne 165th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1625 Ne 165th St has units with air conditioning.

