1625 Ne 165th St

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Burien. Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 16th 2020. $2,200/month rent. $2,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Single Family Home in Burien for rent ! at 206-354-4369 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.