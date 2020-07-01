All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:48 PM

1522 NE 175th #200

1522 Northeast 175th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Northeast 175th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming One Bed in Shoreline-Parking, W/S/T Included Pets OK! - This adorable one bedroom located in the heart of North City is walking distance to Safeway and 15 minutes to Seattle. Secure entry building.

Home features, stainless appliances, shaker cabinets, laminate hardwoods in living, and a cozy fireplace.

Pets are welcome (limit 2, some breed restrictions) and one assigned parking place is included.

Min credit score 600

TEXT only 206-228-9017 for info and tour times.

(RLNE4998214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 NE 175th #200 have any available units?
1522 NE 175th #200 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1522 NE 175th #200 have?
Some of 1522 NE 175th #200's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 NE 175th #200 currently offering any rent specials?
1522 NE 175th #200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 NE 175th #200 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 NE 175th #200 is pet friendly.
Does 1522 NE 175th #200 offer parking?
Yes, 1522 NE 175th #200 offers parking.
Does 1522 NE 175th #200 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 NE 175th #200 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 NE 175th #200 have a pool?
No, 1522 NE 175th #200 does not have a pool.
Does 1522 NE 175th #200 have accessible units?
No, 1522 NE 175th #200 does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 NE 175th #200 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 NE 175th #200 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 NE 175th #200 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 NE 175th #200 does not have units with air conditioning.

