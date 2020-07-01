1522 NE 175th #200

Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace

Charming One Bed in Shoreline-Parking, W/S/T Included Pets OK! - This adorable one bedroom located in the heart of North City is walking distance to Safeway and 15 minutes to Seattle. Secure entry building.



Home features, stainless appliances, shaker cabinets, laminate hardwoods in living, and a cozy fireplace.



Pets are welcome (limit 2, some breed restrictions) and one assigned parking place is included.



Min credit score 600



TEXT only 206-228-9017 for info and tour times.



(RLNE4998214)