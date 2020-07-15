1133 North 183rd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 3 Bedroom In Shoreline! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/ed0e09e0e1



Welcome Home to this Light-filled, 3 Story Home in Shoreline! Walk to Everything! Entry level includes huge laundry room, full bath and two generous bedrooms. Main level includes Formal Dining Room, Spacious Kitchen, Family room and Large Living Room. Enjoy Stainless Appliances, Gas Range, Large Rear Deck and additional Front Balcony. Upper floor master suite with 5-piece Bath including Jetted Tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and Private Balcony. Fenced back yard, 2 Car Garage, Skylights, tile Finishes.



The location can't be beat when living here! Fred Meyer, LA Fitness & Central Market are just around the corner. You are steps away from HWY 99 and minutes to I-5. Shoreline School District with Shorewood High School only half a mile away.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4578050)