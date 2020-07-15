All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

1133 North 183rd St.

1133 North 183rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 North 183rd Street, Shoreline, WA 98133
Meridian Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3 Bedroom In Shoreline! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/ed0e09e0e1

Welcome Home to this Light-filled, 3 Story Home in Shoreline! Walk to Everything! Entry level includes huge laundry room, full bath and two generous bedrooms. Main level includes Formal Dining Room, Spacious Kitchen, Family room and Large Living Room. Enjoy Stainless Appliances, Gas Range, Large Rear Deck and additional Front Balcony. Upper floor master suite with 5-piece Bath including Jetted Tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and Private Balcony. Fenced back yard, 2 Car Garage, Skylights, tile Finishes.

The location can't be beat when living here! Fred Meyer, LA Fitness & Central Market are just around the corner. You are steps away from HWY 99 and minutes to I-5. Shoreline School District with Shorewood High School only half a mile away.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4578050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 North 183rd St. have any available units?
1133 North 183rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1133 North 183rd St. have?
Some of 1133 North 183rd St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 North 183rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1133 North 183rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 North 183rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 North 183rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1133 North 183rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1133 North 183rd St. offers parking.
Does 1133 North 183rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 North 183rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 North 183rd St. have a pool?
No, 1133 North 183rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1133 North 183rd St. have accessible units?
No, 1133 North 183rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 North 183rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 North 183rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 North 183rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 North 183rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
