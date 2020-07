Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool table bbq/grill cats allowed garage parking

Wilcox redefines apartment living with modern homes that offer you the ultimate in flexibility, convenience and service. Here, we're on a mission to make your life easier by helping you find the apartment home you want - and making sure you're happy long after you move in. Living spaces are designed to give you the space you need to do your thing. Notable are our open and bright work/live spaces and a collection of three-bedroom homes - a super-rare find in Seattle. Finishes are what you would expect in brand-new apartments: quartz counters, high-end appliances, tile backsplashes. Things only get better here as you go up, with the cherry-on-top rooftop deck. We can't think of a more perfect place to take in this magnificent city, with panoramic views of Elliott Bay, the Olympic Mountains, and the Seattle skyline. Plenty of hang-out areas ensure you a front-row seat for the Seattle show, with a new performance every day, brought to you by Mother Nature.