Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed bbq/grill clubhouse

Community. Culture. Location. Welcome home to the convenience and comfort of life at Westside Flats. Just minutes from downtown Seattle, yet a world away… our walkable neighborhood truly offers a small-town feel with big-city access. Our spacious and pet-friendly one and two-bedroom floor plans offer fireplaces, large, inviting windows and covered balconies.



Step outside to experience the vibrant West Seattle community at your doorstep. From year-round Sunday strolls to our nearby West Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market, to bike rides to Alki Point Lighthouse, our West Side apartments are perfectly positioned to celebrate the Pacific Northwest lifestyle. Seattle is at your fingertips thanks to RapidRide and multiple bus lines just steps from your front door. We’re just minutes from the West Seattle Bridge, 99, I-5, the stadiums, and downtown, too.



West Seattle living simply does not get any better than Westside Flats. Contact us today to schedule a tour and discover a new place