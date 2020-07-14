All apartments in Seattle
Westside Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Westside Flats

Open Now until 6pm
3233 SW Avalon Way · (206) 639-2691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3233 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westside Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
bbq/grill
clubhouse
Community. Culture. Location. Welcome home to the convenience and comfort of life at Westside Flats. Just minutes from downtown Seattle, yet a world away… our walkable neighborhood truly offers a small-town feel with big-city access. Our spacious and pet-friendly one and two-bedroom floor plans offer fireplaces, large, inviting windows and covered balconies.

Step outside to experience the vibrant West Seattle community at your doorstep. From year-round Sunday strolls to our nearby West Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market, to bike rides to Alki Point Lighthouse, our West Side apartments are perfectly positioned to celebrate the Pacific Northwest lifestyle. Seattle is at your fingertips thanks to RapidRide and multiple bus lines just steps from your front door. We’re just minutes from the West Seattle Bridge, 99, I-5, the stadiums, and downtown, too.

West Seattle living simply does not get any better than Westside Flats. Contact us today to schedule a tour and discover a new place

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per person over 18
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400-1 pet, $600-2 pets
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $55/month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage parking $85-$150/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westside Flats have any available units?
Westside Flats has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Westside Flats have?
Some of Westside Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westside Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Westside Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westside Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Westside Flats is pet friendly.
Does Westside Flats offer parking?
Yes, Westside Flats offers parking.
Does Westside Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westside Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westside Flats have a pool?
No, Westside Flats does not have a pool.
Does Westside Flats have accessible units?
No, Westside Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Westside Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, Westside Flats does not have units with dishwashers.
