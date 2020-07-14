All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Villa Appia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Villa Appia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Villa Appia

12300 31st Avenue Northeast · (206) 800-8382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Cedar Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12300 31st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Studio

0x1-1

$1,475

Studio · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

1 Bedroom

1x1S-1

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

1x1-1

$1,585

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

1x1S-2

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

2x2-1

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

2x2-2

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Appia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
smoke-free community
Nestled in the beautiful Lake City neighborhood in Seattle, Washington, our charming community is waiting for you. Come home to Villa Appia and immerse yourself in an inviting community that offers a classic and comfortable lifestyle. With quick access to SR 522, you can enjoy the outstanding dining, retail, and entertainment destinations that Seattle has to offer. Our exceptional one and two bedroom floor plans were inspired by you with your comfort in mind. Our residences feature a balcony or patio, all-electric kitchen, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and each home includes a washer and dryer. Youll find everything you need at Villa Appia. Our community is designed to accommodate and enhance your lifestyle. Take advantage of our rooftop terrace, beautifully landscaped courtyards, and on-site maintenance team. Tour our community and discover why Villa Appia is the perfect place for you to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Appia have any available units?
Villa Appia offers studio floorplans starting at $1,475, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,550, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,950. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Appia have?
Some of Villa Appia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Appia currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Appia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Appia pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Appia is pet friendly.
Does Villa Appia offer parking?
Yes, Villa Appia offers parking.
Does Villa Appia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa Appia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Appia have a pool?
No, Villa Appia does not have a pool.
Does Villa Appia have accessible units?
Yes, Villa Appia has accessible units.
Does Villa Appia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Appia has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Villa Appia?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Union 18
1140 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Ellis Court Apartments
2510 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity