Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby smoke-free community

Nestled in the beautiful Lake City neighborhood in Seattle, Washington, our charming community is waiting for you. Come home to Villa Appia and immerse yourself in an inviting community that offers a classic and comfortable lifestyle. With quick access to SR 522, you can enjoy the outstanding dining, retail, and entertainment destinations that Seattle has to offer. Our exceptional one and two bedroom floor plans were inspired by you with your comfort in mind. Our residences feature a balcony or patio, all-electric kitchen, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and each home includes a washer and dryer. Youll find everything you need at Villa Appia. Our community is designed to accommodate and enhance your lifestyle. Take advantage of our rooftop terrace, beautifully landscaped courtyards, and on-site maintenance team. Tour our community and discover why Villa Appia is the perfect place for you to call home.