Verse Seattle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym bbq/grill garage parking cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

Get inspired at Verse Apartments! Verse’s surrounding Pratt Park neighborhood is famous for its rich musical history, from its post-war “Jackson Street Jazz Era" to its days as the stomping grounds for Jimi Hendrix. At a crossroads of Seattle’s most popular neighborhoods, our convenient location makes urban living easy, the way you envisioned it to be. Our residents walk, bus, or bike it to Downtown or Capitol Hill for shopping and dining; the many parks just blocks away for relaxation; the Pratt Arts Creative Community Center or the galleries of Pioneer Square for inspiration; and Century Link or T-Mobile Park to cheer on the Sounders, Mariners or Seahawks. The city revolves around you here, so come find your urban rhythm and call us today for a tour!