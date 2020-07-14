All apartments in Seattle
Union View Apartments
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:18 AM

Union View Apartments

1243 5th Avenue North · (425) 230-4314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1243 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Studio

0x1-1

$1,695

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

1 Bedroom

1x1.5 Loft-1

$1,995

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 705 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Union View Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Union View Apartments One Bedroom-Studio Available! - Union View Apartments NOW has Available a lovely one-bedroom studio apartment with a Spectacular Panoramic View of Lake Union from your living room. Availability seldom occurs at this quaint building. Long term neighbors. built in bookcase, and a location off of private road, on-site laundry, $300 Pet Deposit Income criteria is 3x the rent. This property is professionally managed by SUHRCO Residential Properties.Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Union View Apartments have any available units?
Union View Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $1,695 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,995. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is Union View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Union View Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Union View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Union View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Union View Apartments offer parking?
No, Union View Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Union View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Union View Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Union View Apartments have a pool?
No, Union View Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Union View Apartments have accessible units?
No, Union View Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Union View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Union View Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Union View Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Union View Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
