Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Union View Apartments One Bedroom-Studio Available! - Union View Apartments NOW has Available a lovely one-bedroom studio apartment with a Spectacular Panoramic View of Lake Union from your living room. Availability seldom occurs at this quaint building. Long term neighbors. built in bookcase, and a location off of private road, on-site laundry, $300 Pet Deposit Income criteria is 3x the rent. This property is professionally managed by SUHRCO Residential Properties.Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257