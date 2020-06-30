All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Turtlewalk Green South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Turtlewalk Green South
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:27 PM

Turtlewalk Green South

10730 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Bitter Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10730 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The Turtlewalk South Apartments consist of 28 large studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments on 4 floors. This 1986 built building has an elevator garage parking and decks. Building has Security Camera System. Units have dishwashers and laundry facilities are on the premises. Cats are welcome. Give us a call to schedule a showing for your future apartment (425) 610-7052 ask for Marco. 200 Sq Ft Patio/balcony (Huge). On bus line. Near Carkeek Park. For more information or to schedule a viewing call (425) 610-7052. Give us a call and schedule a showing for your future apartment.

Terms: Lease Term: 12 Months Move-in Special 1st month 1/2 Off

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Turtlewalk Green South have any available units?
Turtlewalk Green South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Turtlewalk Green South have?
Some of Turtlewalk Green South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Turtlewalk Green South currently offering any rent specials?
Turtlewalk Green South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Turtlewalk Green South pet-friendly?
Yes, Turtlewalk Green South is pet friendly.
Does Turtlewalk Green South offer parking?
Yes, Turtlewalk Green South offers parking.
Does Turtlewalk Green South have units with washers and dryers?
No, Turtlewalk Green South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Turtlewalk Green South have a pool?
No, Turtlewalk Green South does not have a pool.
Does Turtlewalk Green South have accessible units?
No, Turtlewalk Green South does not have accessible units.
Does Turtlewalk Green South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Turtlewalk Green South has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University