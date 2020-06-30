Turtlewalk Green South

Amenities

The Turtlewalk South Apartments consist of 28 large studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments on 4 floors. This 1986 built building has an elevator garage parking and decks. Building has Security Camera System. Units have dishwashers and laundry facilities are on the premises. Cats are welcome. Give us a call to schedule a showing for your future apartment (425) 610-7052 ask for Marco. 200 Sq Ft Patio/balcony (Huge). On bus line. Near Carkeek Park. For more information or to schedule a viewing call (425) 610-7052. Give us a call and schedule a showing for your future apartment.



Terms: Lease Term: 12 Months Move-in Special 1st month 1/2 Off