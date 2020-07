Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room yoga cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit green community guest suite internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Waking up in the city has a buzz of its own. Going to bed with a buzz - hey, it happens. (We're looking at you, Owl & Thistle and The Forge Lounge.) On the border of downtown and Pioneer Square, The Post is your portal to an urban experience like no other. You're not like everyone else. Your view shouldn't be either. The star players may be the city and mountain views, but the homes are a worthy supporting cast. Concrete ceilings, exposed ductwork and plank flooring lend an industrial edge. Clean-lined kitchens with plenty of storage and unique pendant lighting are a quiet showpiece. In the one-bedroom apartments, a frosted glass door lets you customize your space. You'll love everything about The Post. Tour today!