The LeeAnn

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car charging clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed conference room internet access

We are now offering walk-in tours & in-person tours! Though we are offering tours, we are continuing to practice social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe.We are following the mask and social distancing requirements per the CDC guidelinesExperience the evolution of modern and sophisticated apartment living in a classic Seattle neighborhood, central to the city’s downtown core and unlimited activities. Offering studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and multi-story townhome configurations, our homes feature modern fixtures and accessories with a refined Northwest style for a true sense of convenience and comfort. Unique shared spaces include two roof-level lounges wrapped by an extensive roof deck, a two-story climbing gym, fitness center and spin studio, media room, business center, and more… intended to elevate your lifestyle experience.