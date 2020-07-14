Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Blake Apartments.
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
green community
media room
Take a deep breath and enjoy the view! Named for the most prominent island seen from its expansive rooftop deck, The Blake is perfectly positioned for enjoying the quintessential sunrise coffee or sunset toast while drinking in views of the Olympic Mountains, Puget Sound, and, of course, Blake Island.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 20lbs
Parking Details: Attached garage $95 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75 per month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Blake Apartments have any available units?
The Blake Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does The Blake Apartments have?
Some of The Blake Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Blake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Blake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Blake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Blake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Blake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Blake Apartments offers parking.
Does The Blake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Blake Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Blake Apartments have a pool?
No, The Blake Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Blake Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Blake Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Blake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Blake Apartments has units with dishwashers.