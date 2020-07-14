All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

The Blake Apartments

5020 California Ave SW · (206) 429-4296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5020 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,540

Studio · 1 Bath · 429 sqft

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$1,550

Studio · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

Unit 715 · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 609 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Unit 419 · Avail. now

$1,790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 707 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Blake Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
green community
media room
Take a deep breath and enjoy the view! Named for the most prominent island seen from its expansive rooftop deck, The Blake is perfectly positioned for enjoying the quintessential sunrise coffee or sunset toast while drinking in views of the Olympic Mountains, Puget Sound, and, of course, Blake Island.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 20lbs
Parking Details: Attached garage $95 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Blake Apartments have any available units?
The Blake Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does The Blake Apartments have?
Some of The Blake Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Blake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Blake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Blake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Blake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Blake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Blake Apartments offers parking.
Does The Blake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Blake Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Blake Apartments have a pool?
No, The Blake Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Blake Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Blake Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Blake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Blake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
