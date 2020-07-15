Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Welcome to Taghus, a brand new boutique building located in Columbia City with unique studio and one bedroom floor plans built with style and efficiency. Each of our 9 units offers plenty of storage, large windows, air-conditioning, and front load washer & dryer. Spacious kitchens include stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, full-size stove/oven and refrigerator.



With the Light Rail right outside your front door, make your commute car-free! Shop and eat local with trendy restaurants like Super Six, The Columbia City Ale House, Rookies Sports Bar, great coffee shops like the award winning Empire Espresso and Columbia City Bakery, PCC's flagship grocery store, an amazing farmers market on Wednesday afternoons, several amazing parks and hopping bars like Lottie's Lounge, Flying Lion Brewery and the Hummingbird Saloon are all just a few blocks away!