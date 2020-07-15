All apartments in Seattle
Taghus
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

Taghus

4724 31st Avenue South-3 · (206) 888-2406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4724 31st Avenue South-3, Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Taghus.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Welcome to Taghus, a brand new boutique building located in Columbia City with unique studio and one bedroom floor plans built with style and efficiency. Each of our 9 units offers plenty of storage, large windows, air-conditioning, and front load washer & dryer. Spacious kitchens include stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, full-size stove/oven and refrigerator.

With the Light Rail right outside your front door, make your commute car-free! Shop and eat local with trendy restaurants like Super Six, The Columbia City Ale House, Rookies Sports Bar, great coffee shops like the award winning Empire Espresso and Columbia City Bakery, PCC's flagship grocery store, an amazing farmers market on Wednesday afternoons, several amazing parks and hopping bars like Lottie's Lounge, Flying Lion Brewery and the Hummingbird Saloon are all just a few blocks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $500 security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Taghus have any available units?
Taghus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Taghus have?
Some of Taghus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Taghus currently offering any rent specials?
Taghus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Taghus pet-friendly?
Yes, Taghus is pet friendly.
Does Taghus offer parking?
Yes, Taghus offers parking.
Does Taghus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Taghus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Taghus have a pool?
No, Taghus does not have a pool.
Does Taghus have accessible units?
No, Taghus does not have accessible units.
Does Taghus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Taghus has units with dishwashers.
