Stockbridge

Lease Length: 11-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $400 (Studio); $500 (One Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage spaces cost $50 a month.