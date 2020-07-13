All apartments in Seattle
Stockbridge

1330 Boren Ave · (206) 202-1510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1330 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
First Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 383 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 362 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 403 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stockbridge.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
e-payments
internet access
lobby
smoke-free community
Our community will offer you a wonderful place you can call home in the heart of Seattle with something to do around every corner all the while having the opportunity to meet new people all the time! The Stockbridge was built in the 1920s and still holds the charm of the era with vintage hardwood floors in each home as well as unique fixtures that will make you love your new home. You will also get a friendly office and maintenance staff to help you feel right at home with 24 hour contact, a 24 hour laundry room, a great parking garage and a place you can truly call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $400 (Studio); $500 (One Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage spaces cost $50 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stockbridge have any available units?
Stockbridge has 7 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Stockbridge have?
Some of Stockbridge's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stockbridge currently offering any rent specials?
Stockbridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stockbridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Stockbridge is pet friendly.
Does Stockbridge offer parking?
Yes, Stockbridge offers parking.
Does Stockbridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stockbridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stockbridge have a pool?
No, Stockbridge does not have a pool.
Does Stockbridge have accessible units?
No, Stockbridge does not have accessible units.
Does Stockbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stockbridge has units with dishwashers.
