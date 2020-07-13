Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors refrigerator bathtub oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage e-payments internet access lobby smoke-free community

Our community will offer you a wonderful place you can call home in the heart of Seattle with something to do around every corner all the while having the opportunity to meet new people all the time! The Stockbridge was built in the 1920s and still holds the charm of the era with vintage hardwood floors in each home as well as unique fixtures that will make you love your new home. You will also get a friendly office and maintenance staff to help you feel right at home with 24 hour contact, a 24 hour laundry room, a great parking garage and a place you can truly call home!