Spring Lake Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Spring Lake Apartments

12528 35th Ave NE · (833) 229-7535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12528 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Lake Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About Spring Lake Apartments

A perfect location in Seattle! We have much to offer at a reasonable price. Our apartments have private balconies with storage. We have laundry facilities in every building. We are close to many of the necessities of life. We are within walking distance of 2 grocery stores, 6 banks, the local farmers market (during the summer), the public library and dozens of restaurants with cuisines that span the globe. We have access controlled underground parking available if you have a car, and if you don’t, we are close to bus lines that take you directly to UW, downtown, and Northgate. A short walk takes you to bus stops that will take you on the express routes to downtown, South Lake Union, and First Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Lake Apartments have any available units?
Spring Lake Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring Lake Apartments have?
Some of Spring Lake Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Lake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Lake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Lake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Lake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Spring Lake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spring Lake Apartments offers parking.
Does Spring Lake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spring Lake Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Lake Apartments have a pool?
No, Spring Lake Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Spring Lake Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Spring Lake Apartments has accessible units.
Does Spring Lake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Lake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
