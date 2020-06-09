Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

About Spring Lake Apartments



A perfect location in Seattle! We have much to offer at a reasonable price. Our apartments have private balconies with storage. We have laundry facilities in every building. We are close to many of the necessities of life. We are within walking distance of 2 grocery stores, 6 banks, the local farmers market (during the summer), the public library and dozens of restaurants with cuisines that span the globe. We have access controlled underground parking available if you have a car, and if you don’t, we are close to bus lines that take you directly to UW, downtown, and Northgate. A short walk takes you to bus stops that will take you on the express routes to downtown, South Lake Union, and First Hill.