All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Shelton Eastlake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Shelton Eastlake
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Shelton Eastlake

2359 Franklin Ave E · (206) 202-7559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2359 Franklin Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 310 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,206

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 275 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,231

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 275 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,281

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 275 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shelton Eastlake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
green community
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Live the life you’ve been looking for! Tucked in the eclectic Eastlake neighborhood, Shelton Eastlake is an up and coming, pet-friendly community where enticing amenities merge with an excellent location to create the ideal living space. Ultra-modern, our studios, one- and two-bedroom, and loft apartments are the stylish apartment every city dweller in Seattle, WA would love to call home.

Picture what a fantastic lifestyle you’ll lead here, surrounded by other like-minded young professionals. Mix, mingle, and make new friends in the clubhouse, then unwind talking about work, hobbies, and interests on the rooftop deck. Feel free to invite your buddies over to your comfortable apartment that has a modern ambiance. The breathtaking views of Lake Union, the Space Needle, downtown’s skyscrapers, and green residential areas available from your private balcony or patio will never fail to impress. As for you, you’ll love the impeccable finishes and the top-quality features, such as the energy

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: We do not have size restrictions, but some breed restrictions do apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shelton Eastlake have any available units?
Shelton Eastlake has 4 units available starting at $1,206 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Shelton Eastlake have?
Some of Shelton Eastlake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shelton Eastlake currently offering any rent specials?
Shelton Eastlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shelton Eastlake pet-friendly?
Yes, Shelton Eastlake is pet friendly.
Does Shelton Eastlake offer parking?
Yes, Shelton Eastlake offers parking.
Does Shelton Eastlake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shelton Eastlake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shelton Eastlake have a pool?
No, Shelton Eastlake does not have a pool.
Does Shelton Eastlake have accessible units?
Yes, Shelton Eastlake has accessible units.
Does Shelton Eastlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shelton Eastlake has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Shelton Eastlake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity