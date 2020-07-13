Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator green community parking bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Live the life you’ve been looking for! Tucked in the eclectic Eastlake neighborhood, Shelton Eastlake is an up and coming, pet-friendly community where enticing amenities merge with an excellent location to create the ideal living space. Ultra-modern, our studios, one- and two-bedroom, and loft apartments are the stylish apartment every city dweller in Seattle, WA would love to call home.



Picture what a fantastic lifestyle you’ll lead here, surrounded by other like-minded young professionals. Mix, mingle, and make new friends in the clubhouse, then unwind talking about work, hobbies, and interests on the rooftop deck. Feel free to invite your buddies over to your comfortable apartment that has a modern ambiance. The breathtaking views of Lake Union, the Space Needle, downtown’s skyscrapers, and green residential areas available from your private balcony or patio will never fail to impress. As for you, you’ll love the impeccable finishes and the top-quality features, such as the energy