Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage package receiving

At Seventh and James Apartments, you'll reside in style, right in the center of everything that makes Seattle a great place to live, work and play. Seventh and James apartment is framed by spectacular city views and classic finishes. Seventh and James Apartments are walking distance to Downtown Seattle, Harborview and the Swedish Medical Center, with Seattle University, Seattle Central College, Qwest Field and Safeco Field just minutes away. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because Seventh and James Apartments offers smoke-free living!