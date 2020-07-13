All apartments in Seattle
Seventh and James
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 PM

Seventh and James

600 7th Ave · (469) 804-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
First Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,433

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$2,114

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 518 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seventh and James.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
package receiving
At Seventh and James Apartments, you'll reside in style, right in the center of everything that makes Seattle a great place to live, work and play. Seventh and James apartment is framed by spectacular city views and classic finishes. Seventh and James Apartments are walking distance to Downtown Seattle, Harborview and the Swedish Medical Center, with Seattle University, Seattle Central College, Qwest Field and Safeco Field just minutes away. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because Seventh and James Apartments offers smoke-free living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 0
rent: 50
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Seventh and James have any available units?
Seventh and James has 3 units available starting at $1,433 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Seventh and James have?
Some of Seventh and James's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seventh and James currently offering any rent specials?
Seventh and James is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seventh and James pet-friendly?
Yes, Seventh and James is pet friendly.
Does Seventh and James offer parking?
Yes, Seventh and James offers parking.
Does Seventh and James have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seventh and James offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seventh and James have a pool?
No, Seventh and James does not have a pool.
Does Seventh and James have accessible units?
No, Seventh and James does not have accessible units.
Does Seventh and James have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seventh and James has units with dishwashers.

