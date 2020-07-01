All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Saxe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Saxe
Last updated July 1 2020 at 8:30 AM

Saxe

2402 Northeast 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2402 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The Saxe is an ***Energy Star Certified Building*** offering 32 luxury apartments with thoughtfully designed floorplans including large studio alcoves, lofts, one bedrooms and two bedrooms. Most kitchens come with pergo floors and European designer cabinets. Loft style apartments have 14 ft ceilings and selected styles will have private terraces. Residents will also enjoy the views, expansive windows, and ample storage. Living at The Saxe offers comfort and space that will surprise and delight you. Each apartment presents a new view, both to the outside as well as to the inside, with features and amenities you will appreciate. ***SOME UNITS WITH HUGE PATIOS & SOME WITH BRAND NEW LUXURY PLANK FLOORS!*** Modern kitchen with microwave, dishwasher and dining peninsula breakfast bar. Washer and dyer in apartment. Deluxe carpet, designer paint and fun modern lighting. Garage parking available. Key card entries and management office on-site! Dogs & cats welcome! No smoking.

Terms: 1 Year Initial Lease Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saxe have any available units?
Saxe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Saxe have?
Some of Saxe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saxe currently offering any rent specials?
Saxe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saxe pet-friendly?
Yes, Saxe is pet friendly.
Does Saxe offer parking?
Yes, Saxe offers parking.
Does Saxe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Saxe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Saxe have a pool?
No, Saxe does not have a pool.
Does Saxe have accessible units?
No, Saxe does not have accessible units.
Does Saxe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Saxe has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University