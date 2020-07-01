Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

The Saxe is an ***Energy Star Certified Building*** offering 32 luxury apartments with thoughtfully designed floorplans including large studio alcoves, lofts, one bedrooms and two bedrooms. Most kitchens come with pergo floors and European designer cabinets. Loft style apartments have 14 ft ceilings and selected styles will have private terraces. Residents will also enjoy the views, expansive windows, and ample storage. Living at The Saxe offers comfort and space that will surprise and delight you. Each apartment presents a new view, both to the outside as well as to the inside, with features and amenities you will appreciate. ***SOME UNITS WITH HUGE PATIOS & SOME WITH BRAND NEW LUXURY PLANK FLOORS!*** Modern kitchen with microwave, dishwasher and dining peninsula breakfast bar. Washer and dyer in apartment. Deluxe carpet, designer paint and fun modern lighting. Garage parking available. Key card entries and management office on-site! Dogs & cats welcome! No smoking.



Terms: 1 Year Initial Lease Required