in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cable included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage

Live high (19th flr) in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Seattle close to dozens of restaurants, retail and more. Although this home is conveniently on major bus routes you can walk to Amazon or many of the other Downtown employers. This 2 bed 2 bath condo has over 1323 sqft of space with oversized wall of windows overlooking the city skyline. With views of downtown and a peek a boo view of the sound and mountains, this is Seattle living at its best. Outfitted with new air systems providing heat and air conditioning you'll live comfortably plus there is plenty of storage throughout home with additional storage space in garage. The building amenities include outdoor pool, gym and owners lounge. All utilities and cable included in rent!



No Pets Allowed



