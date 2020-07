Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly online portal

One & Two Bedroom Apartments in the heart of Lower Queen Anne



Located in one of Seattle’s hippest neighborhoods, Roy Street Apartments offers an urban connection to the beauty of Queen Anne and the buzz of downtown Seattle. With well-designed spaces, our one- and two-bedroom floor plans give you an uncommon release from apartment living. Discover your own hideaway or head out to the Seattle Center, in Lower Queen Anne. You are just minutes to the iconic Space Needle, Kerry Park or Queen Anne Avenue’s stylish shops and cafes. Roy Street Apartments – all the beauty of the Northwest and the buzz of urban life at your doorstep.