Residences at 3295.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage pet friendly bike storage community garden courtyard lobby online portal package receiving

The fusion of small town comfort with luxury of downtown living. Welcome to the Residences 3295 located in the heart of West Seattle! Our community is a place where you will find all the conveniences of urban living!