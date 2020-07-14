All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
Residences at 3295.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Residences at 3295

3295 SW Avalon Way · (206) 207-7869
logo
Rent Special
First month FREE
Location

3295 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 503 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 505 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at 3295.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
bike storage
community garden
courtyard
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The fusion of small town comfort with luxury of downtown living. Welcome to the Residences 3295 located in the heart of West Seattle! Our community is a place where you will find all the conveniences of urban living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (Less than 50lbs) $50/month (Over 50lbs) per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $125/month. Reserved Parking. Please call for more parking information. Parking Garage: $99/month. Other. Reserved Parking. Please call for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Residences at 3295 have any available units?
Residences at 3295 has 6 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Residences at 3295 have?
Some of Residences at 3295's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at 3295 currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at 3295 is offering the following rent specials: First month FREE
Is Residences at 3295 pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at 3295 is pet friendly.
Does Residences at 3295 offer parking?
Yes, Residences at 3295 offers parking.
Does Residences at 3295 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at 3295 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at 3295 have a pool?
No, Residences at 3295 does not have a pool.
Does Residences at 3295 have accessible units?
No, Residences at 3295 does not have accessible units.
Does Residences at 3295 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences at 3295 has units with dishwashers.

