Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bike storage internet access smoke-free community

Want to live in a beautiful and convenient space? At Raleigh Ridge, we aim to make everything comfortable and convenient. Each home comes with amenities such as beautiful windows and energy efficient appliances in order to provide you with a comfortable living experience.



Not only is each apartment designed for comfort, but the neighborhood adds to the overall experience. Within convenient walking distance you will find restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, and much more that Capitol Hill offers! Just steps from Seattle University, major medical centers, and plenty of places to spend your down time. You couldn't ask for a better area to live in.



Additionally, Capitol Hill is centrally located near downtown Seattle, convenient public transport, and I5 for an easy commute to Everett, Bellevue, South Lake Union, and more. This is an ideal location, at a great value, with the best that community living has to offer!



Capitol Hill, the Central District, Downtown, and Pioneer Square are all easily within a several block walk, bike or bus ride!