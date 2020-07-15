All apartments in Seattle
Raleigh Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Raleigh Ridge

411 10th Avenue · (425) 382-8636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 10th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Yesler Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,075

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Raleigh Ridge.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
smoke-free community
Want to live in a beautiful and convenient space? At Raleigh Ridge, we aim to make everything comfortable and convenient. Each home comes with amenities such as beautiful windows and energy efficient appliances in order to provide you with a comfortable living experience.

Not only is each apartment designed for comfort, but the neighborhood adds to the overall experience. Within convenient walking distance you will find restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, and much more that Capitol Hill offers! Just steps from Seattle University, major medical centers, and plenty of places to spend your down time. You couldn't ask for a better area to live in.

Additionally, Capitol Hill is centrally located near downtown Seattle, convenient public transport, and I5 for an easy commute to Everett, Bellevue, South Lake Union, and more. This is an ideal location, at a great value, with the best that community living has to offer!

Capitol Hill, the Central District, Downtown, and Pioneer Square are all easily within a several block walk, bike or bus ride!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Raleigh Ridge have any available units?
Raleigh Ridge has 3 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Raleigh Ridge have?
Some of Raleigh Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Raleigh Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Raleigh Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Raleigh Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Raleigh Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Raleigh Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Raleigh Ridge offers parking.
Does Raleigh Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Raleigh Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Raleigh Ridge have a pool?
No, Raleigh Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Raleigh Ridge have accessible units?
No, Raleigh Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Raleigh Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Raleigh Ridge has units with dishwashers.
