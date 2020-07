Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Puget Vista is a 39 unit building located in the Lower Queen Anne Neighborhood and features newly renovated apartment homes. Experience sleek and sophisticated studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with luxury interiors. As a resident, you can enjoy beautiful views from your private patio, the convenience of a private laundry room, and all the perks of living in Downtown/Queen Anne.