Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Publix.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Publix
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:55 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Publix
504 5th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
International District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
504 5th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104
International District
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1x1 with west facing city views
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Publix have any available units?
Publix doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is Publix currently offering any rent specials?
Publix is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Publix pet-friendly?
Yes, Publix is pet friendly.
Does Publix offer parking?
No, Publix does not offer parking.
Does Publix have units with washers and dryers?
No, Publix does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Publix have a pool?
No, Publix does not have a pool.
Does Publix have accessible units?
No, Publix does not have accessible units.
Does Publix have units with dishwashers?
No, Publix does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Publix have units with air conditioning?
No, Publix does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Lower Queen Anne
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University