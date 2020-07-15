All apartments in Seattle
Pladhus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Pladhus

838 Roosevelt Way NE · (206) 681-2487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

838 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 838 NE 69th St. - 109 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 202 sqft

Unit 838 NE 69th St - 104 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 202 sqft

Unit 838 NE 69th St. - 302 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 202 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pladhus.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
on-site laundry
smoke-free community
Located in the Roosevelt neighborhood of Seattle, our studio apartments have modern and flexible floor plans designed to maximize your space! As a resident of Pladhüs, you’ll enjoy large, energy efficient windows, private patios, and views of downtown Seattle! View our full list of perks or get a look a the beautiful interiors by viewing the gallery. Let us help you find your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: . .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pladhus have any available units?
Pladhus has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Pladhus have?
Some of Pladhus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pladhus currently offering any rent specials?
Pladhus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pladhus pet-friendly?
Yes, Pladhus is pet friendly.
Does Pladhus offer parking?
No, Pladhus does not offer parking.
Does Pladhus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pladhus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pladhus have a pool?
No, Pladhus does not have a pool.
Does Pladhus have accessible units?
No, Pladhus does not have accessible units.
Does Pladhus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pladhus has units with dishwashers.
