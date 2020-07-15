Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bbq/grill bike storage internet access on-site laundry smoke-free community

Located in the Roosevelt neighborhood of Seattle, our studio apartments have modern and flexible floor plans designed to maximize your space! As a resident of Pladhüs, you’ll enjoy large, energy efficient windows, private patios, and views of downtown Seattle! View our full list of perks or get a look a the beautiful interiors by viewing the gallery. Let us help you find your new home today!