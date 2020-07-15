Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pladhus.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
on-site laundry
smoke-free community
Located in the Roosevelt neighborhood of Seattle, our studio apartments have modern and flexible floor plans designed to maximize your space! As a resident of Pladhüs, you’ll enjoy large, energy efficient windows, private patios, and views of downtown Seattle! View our full list of perks or get a look a the beautiful interiors by viewing the gallery. Let us help you find your new home today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website