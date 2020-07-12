All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
Paul Revere.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Paul Revere
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Paul Revere

Open Now until 5pm
1018 9th Ave · (425) 230-3389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
First Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1018 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
First Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 days AGO

Studio

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,171

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 320 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paul Revere.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
package receiving
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
package receiving
Paul Revere is located at 1018 9th Ave Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Paul Revere offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 380 to 795 sq. ft. Amenities include Indoor Corridor, Controlled Access, Laundry Facility and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 98104 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (206) 624-4357 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
restrictions: 25 lb weight limit
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Paul Revere have any available units?
Paul Revere has 4 units available starting at $1,171 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Paul Revere have?
Some of Paul Revere's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paul Revere currently offering any rent specials?
Paul Revere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paul Revere pet-friendly?
Yes, Paul Revere is pet friendly.
Does Paul Revere offer parking?
No, Paul Revere does not offer parking.
Does Paul Revere have units with washers and dryers?
No, Paul Revere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Paul Revere have a pool?
No, Paul Revere does not have a pool.
Does Paul Revere have accessible units?
No, Paul Revere does not have accessible units.
Does Paul Revere have units with dishwashers?
No, Paul Revere does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University