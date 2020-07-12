Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access package receiving

Paul Revere is located at 1018 9th Ave Seattle, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Paul Revere offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 380 to 795 sq. ft. Amenities include Indoor Corridor, Controlled Access, Laundry Facility and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 98104 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (206) 624-4357 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.